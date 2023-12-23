Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.25. 2,332,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

