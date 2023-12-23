Clarus Group Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 4.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 734,630 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

