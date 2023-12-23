City State Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.57 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

