City State Bank Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 407.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,060. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $45.96 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

