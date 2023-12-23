City State Bank Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after buying an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.