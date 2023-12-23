City State Bank Has $172,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

City State Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

