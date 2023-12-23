City State Bank Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City State Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

