City State Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $302.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $304.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

