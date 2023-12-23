City State Bank Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

City State Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

