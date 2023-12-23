City State Bank Acquires 7,915 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

