City State Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

