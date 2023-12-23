City Holding Co. Sells 131 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $162.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.