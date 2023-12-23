CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.57.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

TSE BBD.B opened at C$52.23 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.58.

In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.