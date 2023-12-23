CIBC Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$79.57.
In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
