Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

