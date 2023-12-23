Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$159.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.64.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$114.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$135.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.53.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0917927 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

