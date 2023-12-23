Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

