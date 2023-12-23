Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,845 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.