Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $742,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 81,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 142,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NEE stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

