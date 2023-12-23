Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $267,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

