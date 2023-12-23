Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $68.29

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Shares of SE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
