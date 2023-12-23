Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $68.29

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA Trading Up 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.