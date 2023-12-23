Brokerages Set Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $52.81

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.81.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

RPD opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

