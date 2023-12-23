Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $35.00

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Energizer has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

