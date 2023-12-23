BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $326.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $286.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.71.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.