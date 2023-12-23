Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $380.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

