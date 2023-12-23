Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

