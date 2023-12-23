BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

BlackLine stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

