Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,771 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

