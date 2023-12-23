Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 185,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 106,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.