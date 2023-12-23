Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

