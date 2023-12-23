Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 247.60 ($3.13).

BARC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 151.78 ($1.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 446.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.68. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.52).

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,910.36). Also, insider Nigel Higgins bought 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($351,587.20). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

