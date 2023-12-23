Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

Bank First Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.32. Bank First has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.81%.

Bank First Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu acquired 582 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank First by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

