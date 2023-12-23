Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day moving average is $202.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $220.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

