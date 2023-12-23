Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

