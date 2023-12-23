Asset Planning Corporation Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.81. The company had a trading volume of 764,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,063. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $215.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.24.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

