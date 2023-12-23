Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 48,018 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 52,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.