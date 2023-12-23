Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,742 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

BTZ opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

