Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

