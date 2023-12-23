Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

