Analysts Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $88.22

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

