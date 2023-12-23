Analysts Set Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Price at $16.92

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ONB opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,126,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,772 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.