Analysts Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Price Target at C$98.63

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$99.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

Shares of EQB opened at C$86.78 on Friday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

