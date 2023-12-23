Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $109.13

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.13.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

