Analysts Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target at $46.08

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.27.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

