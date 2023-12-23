Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after buying an additional 842,406 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

