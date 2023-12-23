Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FOLD stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $63,462.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,170.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Castelli sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,462.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,170.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,863 shares of company stock worth $1,028,117. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

