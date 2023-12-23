American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

