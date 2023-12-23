Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 7,587,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,813. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

