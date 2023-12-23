Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $18.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 59,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $771,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,452,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,885,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 63.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 418,289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

