Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $142.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.11.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARE opened at $127.75 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

