ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 145.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,121.94%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

